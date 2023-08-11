Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] closed the trading session at $188.74 on 08/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $188.06, while the highest price level was $190.619. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that HONEYWELL EXPANDS CAPABILITY TO ENABLE INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS TO MEASURE AND MANAGE INDIRECT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS.

Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management helps companies meet their greenhouse gas reduction and reporting targets.

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced an expansion to its Honeywell Forge Sustainability+ for Industrials | Emissions Management software application that allows industrial companies to measure and monitor both direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.93 percent and weekly performance of -0.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, HON reached to a volume of 2788122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $219.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 90.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.81 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.71, while it was recorded at 188.89 for the last single week of trading, and 201.73 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.00. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $51,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 8.46%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.