Truist slashes price target on Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] – find out why.

Avid Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AVID] gained 0.41% or 0.11 points to close at $26.66 with a heavy trading volume of 6230076 shares. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM that Avid Technology Announces Q2 2023 Results.

Total revenue of $108.5 million, an increase of 11.1% year-over-year or 13.0% at constant currency.

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $154 million at quarter end, an increase of 27.0% year-over-year, and total ARR of $248 million, an increase of 7.1% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $26.57, the shares rose to $26.71 and dropped to $26.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVID points out that the company has recorded -9.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 626.02K shares, AVID reached to a volume of 6230076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVID shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVID stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Avid Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avid Technology Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVID in the course of the last twelve months was 54.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AVID stock

Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, AVID shares dropped by -5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.07, while it was recorded at 26.92 for the last single week of trading, and 27.22 for the last 200 days.

Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.36 and a Gross Margin at +63.75. Avid Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.23.

Return on Total Capital for AVID is now 67.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 81.78. Additionally, AVID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 232.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avid Technology Inc. [AVID] managed to generate an average of $37,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Avid Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avid Technology Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Avid Technology Inc. [AVID]

The top three institutional holders of AVID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AVID stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AVID stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.