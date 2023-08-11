The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock Upgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $40

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] loss -2.07% on the last trading session, reaching $41.53 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Mosaic Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for second quarter 2023. The company’s earnings release, market update, and supplemental materials are available at https:

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Wednesday, August 2 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date.

The Mosaic Company represents 332.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.65 billion with the latest information. MOS stock price has been found in the range of $41.50 to $42.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3306107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $42.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.87, while it was recorded at 41.73 for the last single week of trading, and 44.20 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $264,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.