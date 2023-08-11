The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Stock trading around $45.89 per share: What’s Next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] gained 1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $45.89 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM that BNY Mellon to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) today announced that Dermot McDonogh, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York at 9:45 a.m. ET on Monday, September 11, 2023. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until October 11, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 3921248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 223.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.86.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.36, while it was recorded at 45.72 for the last single week of trading, and 45.18 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.79. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.84. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $49,768 per employee.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.