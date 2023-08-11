SunOpta Inc. [STKL] fell -46.56% so far this year. What now?

SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] slipped around -1.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.51 at the close of the session, down -23.30%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM that SunOpta Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue declined 6.5% (adjusted for the divested Sunflower business), despite double digit growth in oat milk and fruit snacks.

Net Loss of $18.8 million, including tax expense of $8.8 million mainly due to the recognition of a full valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and $2.5 million of net expense related to the frozen fruit recall versus net earnings of $1.5 million in the prior year period.

SunOpta Inc. stock is now -46.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STKL Stock saw the intraday high of $4.86 and lowest of $3.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.67, which means current price is +13.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, STKL reached a trading volume of 8941749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunOpta Inc. [STKL]?

Stephens have made an estimate for SunOpta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunOpta Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has STKL stock performed recently?

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.90. With this latest performance, STKL shares dropped by -30.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.57 for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunOpta Inc. [STKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.66. SunOpta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for STKL is now 4.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.93. Additionally, STKL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunOpta Inc. [STKL] managed to generate an average of -$6,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.SunOpta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunOpta Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]

