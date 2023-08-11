Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Stock trading around $2.45 per share: What’s Next?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.58%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM that Solid Power Announces Board Chairperson Transition and Retirement of David Jansen.

Jansen to retire effective October 8, 2023.

John Stephens, Lead Independent Director, to succeed Jansen as Chairperson.

Over the last 12 months, SLDP stock dropped by -63.43%. The one-year Solid Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.0. The average equity rating for SLDP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $450.85 million, with 176.93 million shares outstanding and 124.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, SLDP stock reached a trading volume of 3453256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

SLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solid Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -501.48 and a Gross Margin at +18.64. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.05.

Return on Total Capital for SLDP is now -10.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] managed to generate an average of -$40,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.80.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SLDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.