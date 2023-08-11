Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] moved down -4.51: Why It’s Important

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] plunged by -$1.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.82 during the day while it closed the day at $21.82. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Six Flags Reports Second Quarter 2023 Performance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, today reported second quarter Revenue of $444 million, Net Income of $21 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $161 million.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Following a year of transition, our strategy is taking hold. Despite a challenging weather backdrop in the first half of the year, we are seeing a return to a solid growth trajectory in attendance, revenue and earnings,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “I am pleased to see our team members executing so well towards our strategic objectives. Delighting our guests is our number one priority, and this season, we have invested significantly in park infrastructure and beautification, and we have introduced an exciting lineup of new events, including Flavors of the World and Summer Nights Spectacular. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the remainder of the season, with major investments in our Oktoberfest Food Festival, Kids Boo Fest, Fright Fest, and Holiday in the Park events; and looking further ahead to 2024, we will be investing heavily in new marketable attractions, to further elevate our position as a leader in thrills.”.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock has also loss -9.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIX stock has declined by -18.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.55% and lost -6.15% year-on date.

The market cap for SIX stock reached $1.86 billion, with 83.21 million shares outstanding and 82.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 5291440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

SIX stock trade performance evaluation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.46. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.35, while it was recorded at 23.03 for the last single week of trading, and 24.99 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.86. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $75,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.07%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.