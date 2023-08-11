Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Stock trading around $11.80 per share: What’s Next?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] traded at a high on 08/10/23, posting a 2.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.80. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Rocket Companies appoints Varun Krishna as Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Companies and Rocket Mortgage.

Generated Q2’23 net revenue of $1.236 billion and adjusted revenue of $1.002 billion. Adjusted revenue exceeded the high end of guidance range.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3639453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Companies Inc. stands at 5.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.17%.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $21.10 billion, with 124.73 million shares outstanding and 120.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3639453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $9.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.97.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.60. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.59 and a Gross Margin at +97.56. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.21.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,794.37. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RKT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.