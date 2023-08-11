Robert W. Baird lifts 2U Inc. [TWOU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.46%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Osmosis from Elsevier Joins Global edX Partner Network to Expand Access to Education for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals.

New Professional Certificate Program in Healthcare Foundations Now Open for Enrollment on edX.org.

edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that Osmosis from Elsevier, a health education platform with a mission to empower the world’s current and future clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible, is the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of universities and institutions in expanding access to the world’s best education. Osmosis is partnering with edX to launch a new Professional Certificate program in Healthcare Foundations designed for anybody, anywhere who wants to study medicine and healthcare. Enrollment is now open at edX.org.

Over the last 12 months, TWOU stock dropped by -64.98%. The one-year 2U Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.86. The average equity rating for TWOU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $242.67 million, with 79.31 million shares outstanding and 78.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, TWOU stock reached a trading volume of 2501324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $9.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

TWOU Stock Performance Analysis:

2U Inc. [TWOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.46. With this latest performance, TWOU shares dropped by -18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 2U Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.17. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.45.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.81. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 205.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$45,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TWOU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 20.00%.

2U Inc. [TWOU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TWOU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TWOU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.