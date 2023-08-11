RBC Capital Mkts lifts SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [AMEX: SILV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.91%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM that SilverCrest Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid.

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (“SilverCrest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed with and received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) for a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) pursuant to TSX requirements permitting the Company to purchase up to 7,361,563 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), representing approximately 5% of SilverCrest’s total issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of August 9, 2023 SilverCrest had 147,231,264 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Over the last 12 months, SILV stock dropped by -28.45%. The one-year SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.93.

The market cap for the stock reached $718.49 million, with 147.23 million shares outstanding and 141.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SILV stock reached a trading volume of 3025679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverCrest Metals Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35.

SILV Stock Performance Analysis:

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, SILV shares dropped by -20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.78, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SilverCrest Metals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.85 and a Gross Margin at +52.12. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +71.94.

Return on Total Capital for SILV is now 3.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.04. Additionally, SILV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] managed to generate an average of $108,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] Institutonal Ownership Details

