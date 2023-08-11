Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] moved down -18.88: Why It’s Important

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.83%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Withdraws Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance.

Over the last 12 months, ORGO stock dropped by -54.24%. The one-year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.33. The average equity rating for ORGO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $393.61 million, with 131.08 million shares outstanding and 70.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, ORGO stock reached a trading volume of 3765440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGO shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

ORGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.83. With this latest performance, ORGO shares dropped by -24.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.82 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.38 and a Gross Margin at +74.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.44.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now 7.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.60. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of $15,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

ORGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. go to 2.41%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.