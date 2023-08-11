Market cap of vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] reaches 76.27M – now what?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] traded at a high on 08/10/23, posting a 8.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.73. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM that Cantex Pharmaceuticals Announces Article Published in npj Breast Cancer Highlighting Potential Role of RAGE Inhibition to Prevent Metastasis in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.

Cantex’s once daily, orally administered, azeliragon inhibits interactions of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Researchers showed RAGE inhibition to be a potential target for treatment of triple-negative breast cancer suppressing tumor progression and metastasis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5023568 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of vTv Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for VTVT stock reached $76.27 million, with 81.48 million shares outstanding and 28.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 143.92K shares, VTVT reached a trading volume of 5023568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4237.29.

How has VTVT stock performed recently?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, VTVT shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7405, while it was recorded at 0.7005 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8019 for the last 200 days.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1116.95 and a Gross Margin at +95.44. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -949.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] managed to generate an average of -$1,474,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VTVT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VTVT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.