Market cap of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] reaches 18.66M – now what?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: TOMZ] gained 31.13% on the last trading session, reaching $0.92 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (877) 545-0320 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference the participant access code 559024 or request the “TOMI Environmental Solutions second quarter earnings call.” International callers please dial (973) 528-0002. To access the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the TOMI website or register at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2262/48885.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. represents 19.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.66 million with the latest information. TOMZ stock price has been found in the range of $0.7134 to $1.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 89.63K shares, TOMZ reached a trading volume of 7825876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOMZ shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOMZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for TOMZ stock

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.85. With this latest performance, TOMZ shares gained by 37.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.45 for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6832, while it was recorded at 0.7473 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6749 for the last 200 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.56 and a Gross Margin at +56.74. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.54.

Return on Total Capital for TOMZ is now -21.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.52. Additionally, TOMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] managed to generate an average of -$96,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]

The top three institutional holders of TOMZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TOMZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TOMZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.