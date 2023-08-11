Market cap of SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] reaches 1.35M – now what?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] slipped around -0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.18 at the close of the session, down -62.83%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM that SciSparc Ltd. Announces Pricing of $1.3 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase ordinary shares of up to 15% of the number of ordinary shares sold in the offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. If this option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the offering including over-allotments are expected to be approximately $1.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.

SciSparc Ltd. stock is now -75.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPRC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2079 and lowest of $0.1727 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.59, which means current price is +6.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 409.29K shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 4221668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

How has SPRC stock performed recently?

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -56.71. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -67.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.27 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5431, while it was recorded at 0.3905 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7263 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -615.22 and a Gross Margin at +62.21. SciSparc Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.43.

Return on Total Capital for SPRC is now -112.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.42. Additionally, SPRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] managed to generate an average of -$864,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]

The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.