Market cap of indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] reaches 1.27B – now what?

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that indie Semiconductor Exceeds Q2 2023 Growth Expectations.

Delivers Q2 Revenue of $52.1M, up 102% YoY and 29% Sequentially.

Expands Non-GAAP Gross Margin 363 Basis Points YoY to 52.2%.

A sum of 4016864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.95M shares. indie Semiconductor Inc. shares reached a high of $8.445 and dropped to a low of $7.88 until finishing in the latest session at $7.92.

The one-year INDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.46. The average equity rating for INDI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for indie Semiconductor Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

INDI Stock Performance Analysis:

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.28. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 8.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into indie Semiconductor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.52 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.17.

Return on Total Capital for INDI is now -29.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.65. Additionally, INDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] managed to generate an average of -$72,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.indie Semiconductor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.