Market Analysts see Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [NYSE: WWW] traded at a low on 08/10/23, posting a -25.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.77. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Wolverine Worldwide Reports Second Quarter Results, Updates Full-Year 2023 Outlook and Announces CEO Transition.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023. The Company also announced that Chris Hufnagel was promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer in a separate release today.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“I would like to express my appreciation to our Chairman, Tom Long and the entire Board of Directors for their confidence in me. I’m truly honored to be the Company’s next CEO,” said Chris Hufnagel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m confident that we have the right team and brand playbook to quickly improve the performance of the Company.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6347667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at 5.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for WWW stock reached $682.22 million, with 79.20 million shares outstanding and 76.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 820.57K shares, WWW reached a trading volume of 6347667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWW shares is $18.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolverine World Wide Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has WWW stock performed recently?

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.70. With this latest performance, WWW shares dropped by -36.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.87 for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading, and 14.24 for the last 200 days.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.73. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.04.

Return on Total Capital for WWW is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 421.30. Additionally, WWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] managed to generate an average of -$43,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wolverine World Wide Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]

The top three institutional holders of WWW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WWW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WWW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.