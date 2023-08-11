Market Analysts see Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gaining to $204. Time to buy?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] surged by $2.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $210.98 during the day while it closed the day at $208.39. The company report on August 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM that Marriott International Announces Executive Appointments in Asia Pacific.

New leadership appointments set to accelerate company’s growth plans.

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) announces new appointments to its Asia Pacific (excluding China) leadership team. These new appointments position the company for future growth in the region and tap into its leadership pool to better meet localized needs and support customers, associates, and owners.

Marriott International Inc. stock has also gained 3.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAR stock has inclined by 18.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.76% and gained 39.96% year-on date.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $62.84 billion, with 303.60 million shares outstanding and 245.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 3410437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $202.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR stock trade performance evaluation

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.49 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.22, while it was recorded at 205.73 for the last single week of trading, and 170.36 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +21.01. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 28.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 237.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,972.54. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,833.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $6,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 17.20%.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.