Market Analysts see AppLovin Corporation [APP] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] gained 26.49% on the last trading session, reaching $37.20 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and posted a letter to its shareholders on its Investor Relations website located at www.investors.applovin.com.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AppLovin Corporation represents 373.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.62 billion with the latest information. APP stock price has been found in the range of $33.17 to $38.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 19524825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $27.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.61. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 31.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.34 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.87, while it was recorded at 31.76 for the last single week of trading, and 17.76 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AppLovin Corporation [APP]

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.