Magnite Inc. [MGNI] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $15

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] loss -35.09% on the last trading session, reaching $8.01 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Magnite Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Total Revenue Grows 11% & Contribution ex-TAC Grows 9% Year-Over-Year.

Magnite Inc. represents 134.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.08 billion with the latest information. MGNI stock price has been found in the range of $7.41 to $10.012.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, MGNI reached a trading volume of 18618855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $15.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MGNI stock

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.84. With this latest performance, MGNI shares dropped by -47.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.19 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.85, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.05. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.58.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.85. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$137,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Magnite Inc. [MGNI]

