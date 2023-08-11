MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] is -7.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNX] surged by $1.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.45 during the day while it closed the day at $6.19. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Advancing enrollment of TAMARACK Phase 2 study in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) under revised protocol.

MacroGenics Inc. stock has also gained 18.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGNX stock has declined by -14.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.93% and lost -7.75% year-on date.

The market cap for MGNX stock reached $400.37 million, with 61.81 million shares outstanding and 60.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 503.14K shares, MGNX reached a trading volume of 5236217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNX shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for MacroGenics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MacroGenics Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

MGNX stock trade performance evaluation

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.36. With this latest performance, MGNX shares gained by 19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.91 and a Gross Margin at +87.33. MacroGenics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.82.

Return on Total Capital for MGNX is now -54.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.53. Additionally, MGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] managed to generate an average of -$335,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.MacroGenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MGNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MGNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MGNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.