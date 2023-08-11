LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] is -44.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.98 during the day while it closed the day at $5.64. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM that LivePerson Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

— Total Revenue of $97.5M, above the midpoint of our guidance range –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— Adjusted EBITDA above the top end of our guidance range –.

LivePerson Inc. stock has also gained 39.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPSN stock has inclined by 2.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.08% and lost -44.38% year-on date.

The market cap for LPSN stock reached $437.78 million, with 75.78 million shares outstanding and 73.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 6459380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

LPSN stock trade performance evaluation

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.26. With this latest performance, LPSN shares gained by 11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.35 and a Gross Margin at +59.03. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.85.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -22.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,091.27. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,084.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$173,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 25.00%.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LPSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LPSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.