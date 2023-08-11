Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] is -24.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] gained 12.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.42 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Knightscope Books Three New Sales.

3PL, Transit and Recreational Companies Add to Knightscope’s Persistent Growth.

Knightscope Inc. represents 59.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.78 million with the latest information. KSCP stock price has been found in the range of $1.27 to $1.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, KSCP reached a trading volume of 3277823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSCP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Knightscope Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.42.

Trading performance analysis for KSCP stock

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, KSCP shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9568, while it was recorded at 1.2620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3206 for the last 200 days.

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -567.71 and a Gross Margin at -62.96. Knightscope Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Additionally, KSCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 365.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] managed to generate an average of -$231,018 per employee.Knightscope Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]

The top three institutional holders of KSCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KSCP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KSCP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.