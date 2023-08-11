KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] gained 17.34% on the last trading session, reaching $46.42 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that YETI Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Sales Decreased 4%; Adjusted Net Sales Increased 2%Gross Margin Continues to ExpandRaises Low End of Full Year 2023 Adjusted Net Sales Outlook RangeIncreases Full Year 2023 Adjusted EPS Outlook.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

YETI Holdings Inc. represents 86.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.98 billion with the latest information. YETI stock price has been found in the range of $44.89 to $48.9348.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, YETI reached a trading volume of 7538791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $46.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for YETI stock

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.50. With this latest performance, YETI shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.10, while it was recorded at 41.82 for the last single week of trading, and 40.08 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +47.86. YETI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Total Capital for YETI is now 18.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.17. Additionally, YETI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] managed to generate an average of $97,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 8.58%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YETI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YETI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.