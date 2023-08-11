Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Stock trading around $6.94 per share: What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $6.94 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. ET on August 23, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. represents 1.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.41 billion with the latest information. YMM stock price has been found in the range of $6.91 to $7.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 3131720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $11.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

Trading performance analysis for YMM stock

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, YMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] managed to generate an average of $8,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. go to 28.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.