FREYR Battery [FREY] fell -10.94% so far this year. What now?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] gained 1.58% or 0.12 points to close at $7.73 with a heavy trading volume of 4674845 shares. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:01 AM that FREYR Battery Announces Appointments to Senior Management and Board of Directors.

Previous Microsoft executive Birger Steen appointed Chief Executive Officer and to Board of Directors; Co-founder and CEO Tom Einar Jensen appointed Executive Chair of Board of Directors; Founder and Executive Chair Torstein Dale Sjøtveit retiring as part of succession plan.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced two appointments to strengthen the company’s leadership capabilities and accelerate key strategic initiatives. The appointments to the senior management and Board of Directors, are as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $7.79, the shares rose to $7.92 and dropped to $7.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FREY points out that the company has recorded -13.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, FREY reached to a volume of 4674845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

Trading performance analysis for FREY stock

FREYR Battery [FREY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, FREY shares dropped by -19.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 9.12 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FREY is now -18.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FREYR Battery [FREY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, FREY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FREYR Battery [FREY] managed to generate an average of -$465,995 per employee.FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at FREYR Battery [FREY]

The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FREY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FREY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.