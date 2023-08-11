For Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] traded at a low on 08/10/23, posting a -6.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.19. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Clean Energy Reports Revenue of $90.5 Million and 58.6 Million RNG Gallons Sold for the Second Quarter of 2023.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3773755 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for CLNE stock reached $952.14 million, with 222.72 million shares outstanding and 176.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 3773755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $9.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has CLNE stock performed recently?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.42. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.49 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.67, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.14 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.44 and a Gross Margin at +13.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.00.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.02. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$118,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CLNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CLNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.