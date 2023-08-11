Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell -32.89% so far this year. What now?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] loss -1.36% or -0.35 points to close at $25.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3323139 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM that FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2023.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its second quarter ended July 29, 2023 before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company will provide an update on the business. An investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at footlocker-inc.com before the start of the conference call.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: dpregister.com. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique pin to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call has started. Participants without internet access, or who are unable to pre-register, may dial-in by calling toll-free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490.

It opened the trading session at $25.96, the shares rose to $26.50 and dropped to $25.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FL points out that the company has recorded -44.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, FL reached to a volume of 3323139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $31.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.07, while it was recorded at 25.84 for the last single week of trading, and 35.54 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +29.64. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.97. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] managed to generate an average of $7,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to -6.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.