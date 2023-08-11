Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] is 51.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fluence Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FLNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.25%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM that Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Raising Full Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance on Strong Quarterly Execution.

Secured US Battery Cells to Support Domestic Content Requirements Under Inflation Reduction Act.

Over the last 12 months, FLNC stock rose by 63.75%. The one-year Fluence Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.87. The average equity rating for FLNC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.56 billion, with 116.27 million shares outstanding and 37.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, FLNC stock reached a trading volume of 3245328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $31.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

FLNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, FLNC shares dropped by -4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.83, while it was recorded at 27.39 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fluence Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.40 and a Gross Margin at -1.54. Fluence Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.72.

Return on Total Capital for FLNC is now -68.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, FLNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] managed to generate an average of -$108,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Fluence Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FLNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.