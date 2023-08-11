EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] is 259.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: EZGO] gained 10.60% or 0.23 points to close at $2.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3369721 shares. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM that EZGO ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights (all results compared to the prior year period unless otherwise noted).

It opened the trading session at $2.25, the shares rose to $2.51 and dropped to $2.2026, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EZGO points out that the company has recorded 103.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -548.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 240.16K shares, EZGO reached to a volume of 3369721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.34. With this latest performance, EZGO shares gained by 17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 215.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.16 and a Gross Margin at +1.26. EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.70.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.14. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The top three institutional holders of EZGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.