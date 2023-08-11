Ebix Inc. [EBIX] Stock trading around $14.79 per share: What’s Next?

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] closed the trading session at $14.79 on 08/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.5701, while the highest price level was $22.26. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM that Ebix Announces Q2 2023 Results.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare, and e-learning industries today announced the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023:.

Q2 2023 Revenues of $118.4 million, with 3.1% Year-over-Year growth vs. Q2 2022 Non-GAAP Revenues of $114.9 million (with all revenues normalized on a net basis). On a GAAP basis, Q2 2022 revenues were $242.7 million (with pre-paid card revenues on a gross basis in Q2 2022).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.90 percent and weekly performance of -45.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 454.47K shares, EBIX reached to a volume of 3914573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ebix Inc. [EBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBIX shares is $39.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

EBIX stock trade performance evaluation

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.36. With this latest performance, EBIX shares dropped by -41.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.16 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.72, while it was recorded at 23.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebix Inc. [EBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.46 and a Gross Margin at +29.53. Ebix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.16.

Return on Total Capital for EBIX is now 8.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.49. Additionally, EBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] managed to generate an average of $6,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ebix Inc. [EBIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EBIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EBIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EBIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.