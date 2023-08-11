CIBC lifts Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Primo Water Corporation [NYSE: PRMW] closed the trading session at $15.17 on 08/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.99, while the highest price level was $15.51. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PRIMO WATER ANNOUNCES STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE.

Delivered high end of Q2 Revenue and high end of Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.38 percent and weekly performance of 7.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, PRMW reached to a volume of 3007878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMW shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Primo Water Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primo Water Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRMW in the course of the last twelve months was 181.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PRMW stock trade performance evaluation

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, PRMW shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.33, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.38 and a Gross Margin at +58.39. Primo Water Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for PRMW is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.37. Additionally, PRMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] managed to generate an average of $3,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Primo Water Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Water Corporation go to 17.99%.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PRMW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PRMW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PRMW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.