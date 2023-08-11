Canaccord Genuity lifts Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] closed the trading session at $5.83 on 08/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.66, while the highest price level was $6.005. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Archer Accelerates Path to Market: Secures $215M Investment From Stellantis, Boeing, United Airlines, ARK Invest and Others; FAA Issues Archer Certificate to Begin Flying Midnight; On Track to Complete First Ever eVTOL Aircraft Customer Delivery.

Archer Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Archer secures $215 million investment, which includes Stellantis, Boeing, United Airlines, and ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK Invest”), increasing Archer’s total funding to date to over $1.1 billion, bolstering Archer’s path to FAA certification and commercial operations in 2025.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 211.76 percent and weekly performance of -3.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 114.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 144.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, ACHR reached to a volume of 5015169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

ACHR stock trade performance evaluation

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.