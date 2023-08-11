Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] moved down -5.80: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [NYSE: BXSL] price plunged by -5.80 percent to reach at -$1.67. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:34 PM that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Prices Public Offering of Common Shares.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) (the “Company” or “BXSL”) announced today that it has priced a public offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common shares of beneficial interest (“common shares”) for total gross proceeds of approximately $177.6 million. The price to the public was $27.33 per common share. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of its common shares. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and the common shares are expected to be delivered on or about August 14, 2023.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, investing in accordance with our investment objectives and strategies described in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus described below in greater detail and repaying indebtedness (which will be subject to reborrowing).

A sum of 5064572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 645.89K shares. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares reached a high of $27.33 and dropped to a low of $26.83 until finishing in the latest session at $27.10.

The one-year BXSL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.01. The average equity rating for BXSL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXSL shares is $27.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXSL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXSL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.71.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, BXSL shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.20, while it was recorded at 28.17 for the last single week of trading, and 25.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.40 and a Gross Margin at +82.97. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.57.

Return on Total Capital for BXSL is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund [BXSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.91. Additionally, BXSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

The top three institutional holders of BXSL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BXSL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BXSL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.