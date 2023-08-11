Black Spade Acquisition Co [BSAQ] moved up 73.06: Why It’s Important

Black Spade Acquisition Co [AMEX: BSAQ] closed the trading session at $18.50 on 08/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.35, while the highest price level was $22.80. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM that Black Spade Acquisition Co Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from NYSE American LLC, Conditional Upon Consummation of its Pending Business Combination with VinFast Auto Ltd.

Black Spade Acquisition Co (the “Company”) today announced that, in connection with its proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with VinFast Auto Ltd. (“VinFast”), it intends to voluntarily delist its units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”), subject to the closing of the Business Combination.

The Company’s decision to voluntarily delist its units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants from the NYSE American is due to the fact that upon the consummation of the Business Combination, the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of VinFast, and VinFast’s ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), subject to the closing of the Business Combination and the fulfillment of all applicable listing requirements of Nasdaq.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.00 percent and weekly performance of 74.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 82.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 80.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 79.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 127.24K shares, BSAQ reached to a volume of 4702497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Black Spade Acquisition Co [BSAQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Spade Acquisition Co is set at 1.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

BSAQ stock trade performance evaluation

Black Spade Acquisition Co [BSAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.20. With this latest performance, BSAQ shares gained by 80.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.58 for Black Spade Acquisition Co [BSAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Black Spade Acquisition Co [BSAQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BSAQ is now -2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Spade Acquisition Co [BSAQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, BSAQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Spade Acquisition Co [BSAQ] managed to generate an average of $4,006,311 per employee.Black Spade Acquisition Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Black Spade Acquisition Co [BSAQ]: Institutional Ownership

