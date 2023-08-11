Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] Revenue clocked in at $13.49 billion, up 10.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] price surged by 5.30 percent to reach at $3.35. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Berry Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

GAAP: Net sales of $3.2 billion; Operating income of $267 million; Earnings per share of $1.18.

A sum of 2967070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Berry Global Group Inc. shares reached a high of $67.12 and dropped to a low of $63.51 until finishing in the latest session at $66.57.

The one-year BERY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.9. The average equity rating for BERY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $73.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BERY Stock Performance Analysis:

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, BERY shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.77, while it was recorded at 63.49 for the last single week of trading, and 59.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Berry Global Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.59. Berry Global Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.28.

Return on Total Capital for BERY is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.38. Additionally, BERY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] managed to generate an average of $16,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BERY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 5.70%.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BERY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BERY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.