Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX] moved down -4.92: Why It’s Important

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AVTX] price plunged by -4.92 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Avalo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

Announced AVTX-002 (quisovalimab) did not meet its primary endpoint in its Phase 2 PEAK Trial in non-eosinophilic asthma, however AVTX-002 significantly reduced serum LIGHT levels for study duration indicating strong target engagement.

Disclosed cash of approximately $6.3 million as of June 30, 2023.

A sum of 10107474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.87M shares. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1574 and dropped to a low of $0.1411 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

The average equity rating for AVTX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

AVTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.69. With this latest performance, AVTX shares dropped by -58.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.32 for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4323, while it was recorded at 0.1597 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2867 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avalo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.41 and a Gross Margin at +80.77. Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -230.78.

Return on Total Capital for AVTX is now -102.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -684.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.35. Additionally, AVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,082,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. [AVTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AVTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AVTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AVTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.