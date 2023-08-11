Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is -44.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.17%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM that Athersys to Host Business Update Conference Call on August 9th.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) for critical care indications, announced today it will host a business update conference call on August 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Dan Camardo, Chief Executive Officer, Maia Hansen, Chief Operating Officer, Kasey Rosado, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Willie Mays, Executive Vice President of Regenerative Medicine and Head of Neuroscience, will provide an overview of the Company’s recent clinical and operational progress and discuss timing to conduct an interim analysis with MASTERS-2, a Phase 3 pivotal trial of MultiStem treatment in ischemic stroke.

Over the last 12 months, ATHX stock dropped by -93.29%. The one-year Athersys Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.45. The average equity rating for ATHX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.46 million, with 20.87 million shares outstanding and 20.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 157.44K shares, ATHX stock reached a trading volume of 3193137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36.

ATHX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.17. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -42.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.56 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8121, while it was recorded at 0.4817 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0803 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athersys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1436.79 and a Gross Margin at +82.72. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1362.14.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -1,395.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,574.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$3,022,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ATHX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ATHX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.