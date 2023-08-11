Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] Revenue clocked in at $2.06 billion, down -11.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ATSG] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Prices $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced the pricing of its offering of $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.875% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on August 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. ATSG also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $50,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of ATSG and will accrue interest at a rate of 3.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2024. The notes will mature on August 15, 2029, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before February 15, 2029, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after February 15, 2029, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. ATSG will settle conversions in cash and, if applicable, shares of its common stock. The initial conversion rate is 31.2864 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $31.96 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 42.5% over the last reported sale price of $22.43 per share of ATSG’s common stock on August 9, 2023. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

A sum of 12385870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 595.62K shares. Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares reached a high of $23.28 and dropped to a low of $22.11 until finishing in the latest session at $22.91.

The one-year ATSG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.84. The average equity rating for ATSG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATSG shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATSG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Transport Services Group Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

ATSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61. With this latest performance, ATSG shares gained by 18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.37 for Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 22.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Air Transport Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.96 and a Gross Margin at +13.96. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.60.

Return on Total Capital for ATSG is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.01. Additionally, ATSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] managed to generate an average of $36,924 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ATSG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. go to 0.50%.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] Institutonal Ownership Details

