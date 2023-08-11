ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] moved down -4.98: Why It’s Important

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] loss -4.98% on the last trading session, reaching $15.82 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ACV Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Delivers Record Revenue with Adjusted EBITDA Ahead of Guidance Raises 2023 Guidance.

Second quarter revenue of $124 million, up 8% year over year.

ACV Auctions Inc. represents 158.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.57 billion with the latest information. ACVA stock price has been found in the range of $15.47 to $16.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, ACVA reached a trading volume of 3073649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

Trading performance analysis for ACVA stock

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, ACVA shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.20, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.49 for the last 200 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.56 and a Gross Margin at +41.16. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.24.

Return on Total Capital for ACVA is now -19.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, ACVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] managed to generate an average of -$51,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]

The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.