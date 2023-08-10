Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] moved down -1.49: Why It’s Important

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] loss -1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $0.20 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference August 16-17.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced Larry Heaton, CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on August 16-17, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The presentation will begin at 9:15 ET on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mqr9yUzCQkW9cixbRcQLww.

Zomedica Corp. represents 979.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $196.06 million with the latest information. ZOM stock price has been found in the range of $0.20 to $0.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 4306625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for ZOM stock

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2054, while it was recorded at 0.2096 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2175 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.