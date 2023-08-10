why Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.55

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] slipped around -1.77 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.22 at the close of the session, down -8.05%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Revance Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update.

– Q2 total revenue of $58.1 million, a YoY increase of 104.9%.- Q2 RHA® Collection revenue of $31.8 million, a YoY increase of 24.7%.- Q2 DAXXIFY® revenue of $22.6 million, a QoQ increase of 47.1%.- Bolstered financial position with $100 million net proceeds from ATM program and $50 million in notes available to be issued through Athyrium Capital on or before August 31, 2023.- PDUFA date of August 19, 2023 for DAXXIFY® for the treatment of cervical dystonia.- Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provided a corporate update.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 9.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVNC Stock saw the intraday high of $22.45 and lowest of $19.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.98, which means current price is +11.65% above from all time high which was touched on 05/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, RVNC reached a trading volume of 4684940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $40.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.97.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, RVNC shares dropped by -17.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.02 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.61, while it was recorded at 21.93 for the last single week of trading, and 27.72 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

