why LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.93

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] slipped around -3.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.21 at the close of the session, down -20.46%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that LegalZoom Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $168.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Subscription revenue of $102.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

LegalZoom.com Inc. stock is now 57.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LZ Stock saw the intraday high of $14.40 and lowest of $11.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.68, which means current price is +77.21% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, LZ reached a trading volume of 6065716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZ in the course of the last twelve months was 41.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LZ stock performed recently?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.25. With this latest performance, LZ shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.12 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.05, while it was recorded at 14.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.39 and a Gross Margin at +63.83. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.86.

Return on Total Capital for LZ is now -22.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, LZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] managed to generate an average of -$35,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LegalZoom.com Inc. go to 41.43%.

Insider trade positions for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]

The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.