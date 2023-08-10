why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.38 during the day while it closed the day at $6.25. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Genworth Financial Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Income of $137 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $85 Million.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock has also gained 3.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNW stock has inclined by 19.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.68% and gained 18.15% year-on date.

The market cap for GNW stock reached $2.90 billion, with 492.30 million shares outstanding and 470.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 3244817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51.

GNW stock trade performance evaluation

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.