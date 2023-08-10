why First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.22

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $6.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3862751 shares. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

It opened the trading session at $6.00, the shares rose to $6.065 and dropped to $5.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AG points out that the company has recorded -21.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, AG reached to a volume of 3862751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] managed to generate an average of -$32,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.