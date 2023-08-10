Wells Fargo lifts Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] slipped around -1.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $101.55 at the close of the session, down -1.47%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Operating revenues were $1.60 billion for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $687.0 million from $908.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $105.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $130.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Diluted net income per share was $0.84 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net loss per share of $1.14 for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $524.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $179.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock is now 23.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WYNN Stock saw the intraday high of $104.92 and lowest of $101.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.86, which means current price is +20.99% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 3242134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $125.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.96, while it was recorded at 103.89 for the last single week of trading, and 98.69 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.28.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.49. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$15,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WYNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WYNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.