Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Computer Task Group Incorporated [NASDAQ: CTG] jumped around 2.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.20 at the close of the session, up 27.50%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CTG IT Solutions and Services Segments Gross Margin Improved 170 Basis Points to 30.7% in Second Quarter 2023, Cegeka to Acquire CTG for $10.50 Per Share.

Cegeka to acquire CTG for $10.50 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $170 million. See the separate press release issued earlier today that announced this transaction.

Software Engineering revenue in the second quarter of more than $30 million with gross margin of 32.7%.

Computer Task Group Incorporated stock is now 34.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTG Stock saw the intraday high of $10.30 and lowest of $10.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.39, which means current price is +68.60% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.37K shares, CTG reached a trading volume of 4132154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTG shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Computer Task Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Computer Task Group Incorporated is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTG in the course of the last twelve months was 58.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has CTG stock performed recently?

Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.44. With this latest performance, CTG shares gained by 38.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.79 for Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.26. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.03.

Return on Total Capital for CTG is now 9.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.33. Additionally, CTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG] managed to generate an average of $2,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Computer Task Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Computer Task Group Incorporated go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Computer Task Group Incorporated [CTG]

