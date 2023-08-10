Wall Street Analyst Downgrade SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

SciPlay Corporation [NASDAQ: SCPL] closed the trading session at $22.70 on 08/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.64, while the highest price level was $22.72. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SciPlay Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Achieved Record Revenue with 19% Growth Year-Over-Year and Strong Operating Cash Flows of $60 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.17 percent and weekly performance of 15.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 372.11K shares, SCPL reached to a volume of 7908678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPL shares is $19.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for SciPlay Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciPlay Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCPL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

SCPL stock trade performance evaluation

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.64. With this latest performance, SCPL shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.71 for SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.65, while it was recorded at 20.30 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.89 and a Gross Margin at +66.41. SciPlay Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.34.

Return on Total Capital for SCPL is now 26.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.95. Additionally, SCPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] managed to generate an average of $26,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.SciPlay Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SciPlay Corporation go to 17.16%.

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SCPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SCPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SCPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.