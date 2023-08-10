Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] loss -9.97% or -0.03 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3677053 shares. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM that Astra to Host Conference Call on August 7, 2023.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) will host a conference call to discuss recent events via a webcast at 6:00am PT (9:00am ET) on Monday, August 7, 2023.

A link to the live webcast and the webcast replay will be accessible at Astra’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.astra.com/investor-relations.

It opened the trading session at $0.3405, the shares rose to $0.3449 and dropped to $0.3005, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASTR points out that the company has recorded -55.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 8.82% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ASTR reached to a volume of 3677053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for ASTR stock

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.88. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -20.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3823, while it was recorded at 0.3534 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4601 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2812.29 and a Gross Margin at -246.74. Astra Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4391.01.

Return on Total Capital for ASTR is now -97.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.61. Additionally, ASTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ASTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ASTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.