ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Is Currently 26.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.85%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that thredUP Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $82.7 million, representing an increase of 8% year-over-year.

Second quarter gross margin of 67.4% and an increase in gross profit of 6% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, TDUP stock rose by 35.33%. The one-year ThredUp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.56. The average equity rating for TDUP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $448.95 million, with 101.98 million shares outstanding and 67.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 736.81K shares, TDUP stock reached a trading volume of 3336580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDUP shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

TDUP Stock Performance Analysis:

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.85. With this latest performance, TDUP shares gained by 63.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.74 for ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ThredUp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.83 and a Gross Margin at +61.83. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.00.

Return on Total Capital for TDUP is now -33.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.58. Additionally, TDUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] managed to generate an average of -$38,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.ThredUp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TDUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TDUP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TDUP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.