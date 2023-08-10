The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is 8.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] loss -0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $86.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q2 FY24 Results August 16, 2023.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2024 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2024 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, August 22, 2023, or at TJX.com.

The TJX Companies Inc. represents 1.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $99.75 billion with the latest information. TJX stock price has been found in the range of $86.17 to $87.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 6829541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $90.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-10-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TJX stock

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.09, while it was recorded at 86.11 for the last single week of trading, and 79.10 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 25.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.25. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $10,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.